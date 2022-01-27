Previous
Next
Ruins Of What Once Was P1270227 by merrelyn
27 / 365

Ruins Of What Once Was P1270227

The bay is named after the French explorer Jacques Felix Emmanuel Hamelin who sailed through these waters in 1801.
Originally this was a port used for the export if timber. These are the remains of an extensive jetty that was built in1881.
27th January 2022 27th Jan 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Great POV - creates so much interest. :)
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise