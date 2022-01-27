Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
27 / 365
Ruins Of What Once Was P1270227
The bay is named after the French explorer Jacques Felix Emmanuel Hamelin who sailed through these waters in 1801.
Originally this was a port used for the export if timber. These are the remains of an extensive jetty that was built in1881.
27th January 2022
27th Jan 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3446
photos
201
followers
119
following
11% complete
View this month »
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Latest from all albums
38
766
39
767
768
40
41
769
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
TG-6
Taken
27th January 2022 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
clouds
,
island
,
jetty
,
ruins
,
hamelin_bay
Rob Z
ace
Great POV - creates so much interest. :)
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close