Holding On Tightly P3170908 by merrelyn
Holding On Tightly P3170908

My zoom was at full extension and I still had to crop this significantly, but I like the result.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

summerfield ace
i love the colour of that sky. one wouldn't know this was a tight crop, the image is so crisp and clean. i like it. aces!
March 17th, 2022  
narayani
Me too!
March 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Super shot,composition
March 17th, 2022  
