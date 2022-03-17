Sign up
76 / 365
Holding On Tightly P3170908
My zoom was at full extension and I still had to crop this significantly, but I like the result.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
singing_honeyeater
summerfield
ace
i love the colour of that sky. one wouldn't know this was a tight crop, the image is so crisp and clean. i like it. aces!
March 17th, 2022
narayani
Me too!
March 17th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super shot,composition
March 17th, 2022
