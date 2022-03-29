Sign up
What's Your Opinion On This Restaurant? P3291504
I love watching the galahs at our feeder.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th March 2022 4:54pm
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
theme-depth
,
ndao2
,
sixws-128
Dione Giorgio
Hehe. Did you get the answer? Very cute image.
March 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful close up of these two having a discussion, wonderful detail.
March 29th, 2022
