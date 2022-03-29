Previous
What's Your Opinion On This Restaurant? P3291504 by merrelyn
What's Your Opinion On This Restaurant? P3291504

I love watching the galahs at our feeder.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Dione Giorgio
Hehe. Did you get the answer? Very cute image.
March 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful close up of these two having a discussion, wonderful detail.
March 29th, 2022  
