Fire On The Water P3281458
I thought that the sunset colour had finished but I'm glad that I waited a bit longer because this happened.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th March 2022 6:47pm
reflection
sunset
reflections
beach
clouds
shoalwater
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous.
March 28th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Definitely worth waiting for! Wow.
March 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
March 28th, 2022
Sand Lily
Such a beautiful capture.
March 28th, 2022
