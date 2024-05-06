Previous
Rainbow At Boondi Lookout P5061629 by merrelyn
127 / 365

Rainbow At Boondi Lookout P5061629

It started to rain as we approached what was supposed to be Bondi Lookout campsite. This beautiful rainbow appeared as we stopped to check the site. We had planned on camping here but it wasn't suitable for three caravans so we changed locations.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great colours
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise