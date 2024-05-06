Sign up
127 / 365
Rainbow At Boondi Lookout P5061629
It started to rain as we approached what was supposed to be Bondi Lookout campsite. This beautiful rainbow appeared as we stopped to check the site. We had planned on camping here but it wasn't suitable for three caravans so we changed locations.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4564
photos
189
followers
117
following
Tags
trees
,
rainbow
,
boondi_lookout
Suzanne
Great colours
May 8th, 2024
