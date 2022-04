A Regular Visitor To Our Campsite P4041663

We had not camped at Potters Gorge before but we were very pleasantly surprised when we checked it out. All of the campsites are located in bushland and are quite well spaced. Every day we had a variety of birds flitting around our campsite. It was very common to have both splendid and red winged fairy wrens darting between our feet. We'll have to go back in Spring when they'll be in their breeding plumage.