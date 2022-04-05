Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Part Of The Wellington Dam Mural P4051716
The Wellington Dam mural was painted by Guido Van Helten between November 2020 and February 2021. It covers 800 square metres and it is thought to be the largest dam mural in the world.
https://rac.com.au/travel-touring/info/wellington-dam-mural
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3554
photos
204
followers
106
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Latest from all albums
818
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Taken
5th April 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
collie
,
guido_van_helten
,
wellington_dam
narayani
It’s quite something
April 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close