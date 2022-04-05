Previous
Part Of The Wellington Dam Mural
Part Of The Wellington Dam Mural P4051716

The Wellington Dam mural was painted by Guido Van Helten between November 2020 and February 2021. It covers 800 square metres and it is thought to be the largest dam mural in the world.
https://rac.com.au/travel-touring/info/wellington-dam-mural
Merrelyn

