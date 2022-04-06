Sign up
96 / 365
Red Winged Fairy Wren P4062033
It's not mating season so this little fellow isn't wearing his beautiful breeding plumage. It took us a couple of days to realise that we had different wren species visiting our campsite.
We'll definitely be heading back to Potters Gorge in Spring.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3557
photos
204
followers
106
following
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th April 2022 2:01pm
Tags
birds
,
wrens
,
potters_gorge
,
red_winged_fairy_wren
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful little bird, lovely colours and detail.
April 14th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, gorgeous!
April 14th, 2022
