Red Winged Fairy Wren P4062033 by merrelyn
96 / 365

Red Winged Fairy Wren P4062033

It's not mating season so this little fellow isn't wearing his beautiful breeding plumage. It took us a couple of days to realise that we had different wren species visiting our campsite.
We'll definitely be heading back to Potters Gorge in Spring.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Merrelyn

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful little bird, lovely colours and detail.
April 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, gorgeous!
April 14th, 2022  
