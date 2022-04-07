Previous
Another Visitor P4072111 by merrelyn
Another Visitor P4072111

Yay, I've finally caught up on our Potters Gorge camping trip. The magpies were also regular visitors to our campsite.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is so pretty. Lovely shot.
May 3rd, 2022  
