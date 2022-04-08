Previous
Two Little Wrens Sitting On A Stick P4082172 by merrelyn
98 / 365

Two Little Wrens Sitting On A Stick P4082172

This pair was so perfectly lined up that I initially thought that there was only one.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
May 3rd, 2022  
Jesika
That or the 2 tailed double beaked rarity!
May 3rd, 2022  
