97 / 365
Enjoying The Late Afternoon Sunshine P4092462
The grey fantails were constantly flitting around the grounds at Thomson_Creek_winery.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
donnybrook
,
grey_fantail
,
noda3
,
thomson_creek_winery
Annie D
ace
Fabulous detail....wonderful capture
April 18th, 2022
