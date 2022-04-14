Sign up
100 / 365
I Know! I'm A Messy Eater. P4142622
The rainbow lorikeets were having quite a feast in our neighbour's umbrella tree this afternoon.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
5
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3556
photos
204
followers
106
following
Tags
birds
,
rainbow_lorikeet
,
sixws-129
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such amazing colors! Nice shot!
April 14th, 2022
Brian
ace
Wow! Pin sharp with glorious colours. fav
April 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
They are very messy eaters
Lovely photo 😊
April 14th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Look like those berries are ripe and yummy. Great shot of him enjoying himself.
April 14th, 2022
BeckyB
Lovely photo, love the bright colors!
April 14th, 2022
Lovely photo 😊