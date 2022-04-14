Previous
I Know! I'm A Messy Eater. P4142622 by merrelyn
I Know! I'm A Messy Eater. P4142622

The rainbow lorikeets were having quite a feast in our neighbour's umbrella tree this afternoon.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Kerry McCarthy
Such amazing colors! Nice shot!
April 14th, 2022  
Brian
Wow! Pin sharp with glorious colours. fav
April 14th, 2022  
Annie D
They are very messy eaters
Lovely photo 😊
April 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Look like those berries are ripe and yummy. Great shot of him enjoying himself.
April 14th, 2022  
BeckyB
Lovely photo, love the bright colors!
April 14th, 2022  
