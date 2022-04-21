Previous
Next
Taking Time To Enjoy The Sunset P4212890 by merrelyn
109 / 365

Taking Time To Enjoy The Sunset P4212890

There has been a lot of smoke in the air as a result of controlled burning. It has made for some pretty sunsets.
We have our grandies for a couple of nights so we headed to the beach for sunset.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, gorgeous.
April 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise