109 / 365
Taking Time To Enjoy The Sunset P4212890
There has been a lot of smoke in the air as a result of controlled burning. It has made for some pretty sunsets.
We have our grandies for a couple of nights so we headed to the beach for sunset.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3566
photos
204
followers
106
following
Tags
sunset
,
joy
,
clouds
,
smoke
,
ivy
,
silhouettes
,
jetty
,
shoalwater
,
sixws-129
,
april22words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, gorgeous.
April 21st, 2022
