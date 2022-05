Glowing In The Sunshine P5184317

The Straw-necked Ibis is a large waterbird with a naked black head, long downcurved black bill and yellow throat plumes. It has a glossy blue-black back, with metallic purple, green and bronze sheen, a white nape and sides of neck and white underparts. Its preference for grassland insects such as grasshoppers and locusts have earnt it the name of Farmer's Friend.

They are not the prettiest of birds but when the sun hits their dark plumage, the colours are beautiful.