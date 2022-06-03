Sign up
151 / 365
Damaged By Fire DSC_2454
We pulled over to check the caravan and this stand of burnt trees caught my eye.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
1
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3641
photos
205
followers
110
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
3rd June 2022 2:59pm
trees
,
clouds
,
farmland
,
fire_damage
,
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
,
bulyee
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
June 4th, 2022
