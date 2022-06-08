Sign up
155 / 365
Caught In The Rain DSC_0254
It's been grey all day and the rain started just after I got home this afternoon. I had to get Graham to shine a light on light my gerbera so that I could get a shot for today :)
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3646
photos
205
followers
110
following
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
850
150
151
152
153
851
154
155
Views
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th June 2022 4:11pm
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
theme-plants
,
30dayswild2022
