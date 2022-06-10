Sign up
158 / 365
Between The Showers P6100303
We managed a quick drive around the beaches this afternoon between showers.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3649
photos
205
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
stormy
,
point_peron
,
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice composes beach capture. Always nice to look over the ocean even if it is not beach weather.
June 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a lovely beach scene, beautifully captured.
June 10th, 2022
