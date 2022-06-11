Sign up
Don't Turn Around, She's Still There P6115412
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365 - 2022
E-M1MarkII
11th June 2022 2:12pm
birds
,
fence
,
garden
,
galahs
,
sixws-131
Diana
ace
This is so cute Merrelyn, lovely shot and title.
June 11th, 2022
Junko Y
ace
What a winning title to caption this fun photo!
June 11th, 2022
