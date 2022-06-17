Sign up
166 / 365
What Big Eyes You Have DSC_0393
An early post today as we're off to Brisbane this afternoon.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3658
photos
205
followers
110
following
Tags
macro
,
insects
,
praying_mantis
,
macro-outside
Diana
ace
They sure are huge, lovely shot and focus.
June 17th, 2022
