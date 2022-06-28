Previous
Next
Absorbing Some Warmth P6286383 by merrelyn
178 / 365

Absorbing Some Warmth P6286383

It was a tad chilly at the beach this morning.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and he is cute.
June 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
How cute!
June 28th, 2022  
Jesika
Lovely
June 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise