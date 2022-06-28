Sign up
Absorbing Some Warmth P6286383
It was a tad chilly at the beach this morning.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th June 2022 8:22am
birds
jetty
cormorants
safety_bay
30dayswild2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and he is cute.
June 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
How cute!
June 28th, 2022
Jesika
Lovely
June 28th, 2022
