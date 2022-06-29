Previous
Next
I'll Just Realign My Wing Feathers P6296499 by merrelyn
179 / 365

I'll Just Realign My Wing Feathers P6296499

Lake Richmond has certainly benefitted from our recent Winter rain. A few weeks ago this area was high and dry. It was wonderful to see several black swans near the boardwalk.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise