Silently Swimming On A Golden Sea P6306666 by merrelyn
Silently Swimming On A Golden Sea P6306666

The sky colour and reflected light of tonight's sunset was beautiful. The pelican obliged by swimming into the golden reflection. I thought that it made perfect final image for 30 Days Wild.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
