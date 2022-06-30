Sign up
Previous
Next
180 / 365
Silently Swimming On A Golden Sea P6306666
The sky colour and reflected light of tonight's sunset was beautiful. The pelican obliged by swimming into the golden reflection. I thought that it made perfect final image for 30 Days Wild.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3675
photos
205
followers
110
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th June 2022 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
birds
,
boats
,
silhouettes
,
pelicans
,
palm_beach
,
sixws-131
,
ndao5
,
30dayswild2022
