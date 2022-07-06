Previous
Looks Like It's Going To Be A Week From My Garden........P7067072 by merrelyn
186 / 365

In the words of Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond TFV got me. I tested positive this morning. By midday I was devoid of energy so it looks like I'll be having a quiet week of iso.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Jesika
Sad to hear that, hope you are soon well
July 6th, 2022  
