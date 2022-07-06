Sign up
Previous
Next
186 / 365
Looks Like It's Going To Be A Week From My Garden........P7067072
In the words of Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
TFV got me. I tested positive this morning. By midday I was devoid of energy so it looks like I'll be having a quiet week of iso.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3683
photos
205
followers
110
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
8
1
365 - 2022
E-M1MarkII
6th July 2022 2:05pm
birds
garden
galahs
Jesika
Sad to hear that, hope you are soon well
July 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
