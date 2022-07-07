Previous
Flowering In My Courtyard DSC_2673 by merrelyn
187 / 365

Flowering In My Courtyard DSC_2673

Apologies for my lack of comments but this wretched bug has really sapped my energy. These little beauties are flowering in a pot near my front door, so I managed a couple of quick shots this morning.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Very nicely composed Merrelyn
July 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
July 7th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely shot
July 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely capture.
July 7th, 2022  
