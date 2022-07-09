Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
189 / 365
Daisies In The Rain P7097081
I love the variation in the flower shades on this daisy bush but my photos were very ordinary(zooming from the patio was my only option because it was raining and I didn't want to get wet). I think a bit of Topaz treatment gave it some oomph.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3686
photos
205
followers
110
following
51% complete
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Taken
9th July 2022 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
garden
,
daisies
,
topaz_edit
,
georgia_o'keefe1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Your oomph worked out fantastic! I like the bright colors. It looks like a painting on a canvas.
July 9th, 2022
Annie D
ace
love your editing
July 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close