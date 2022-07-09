Previous
Daisies In The Rain P7097081 by merrelyn
Daisies In The Rain P7097081

I love the variation in the flower shades on this daisy bush but my photos were very ordinary(zooming from the patio was my only option because it was raining and I didn't want to get wet). I think a bit of Topaz treatment gave it some oomph.
Merrelyn

Your oomph worked out fantastic! I like the bright colors. It looks like a painting on a canvas.
July 9th, 2022  
love your editing
July 9th, 2022  
