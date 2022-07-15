Sign up
196 / 365
There's Not Much On The Menu! P7157198
Mr Ringneck didn't look to be impressed with what was on offer in the feeder this morning.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3693
photos
205
followers
110
following
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th July 2022 10:09am
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
parrots
,
port_lincoln_ringneck
Esther Rosenberg
ace
ha ha, spoiled brads lol....the one on the right expression matches your title ha ha. Great shot .
July 15th, 2022
