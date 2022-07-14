Previous
I Needed This DSC_2716 by merrelyn
194 / 365

After a week in iso, it was great to get down to the Point.
14th July 2022

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Jesika
Looks beautiful
July 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Glad to hear you are out again, Beautiful capture, rough sees.
July 14th, 2022  
