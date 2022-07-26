Sign up
207 / 365
A Singing Honeyeater..... 267389
that didn't want to sing.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365 - 2022
E-M1MarkII
26th July 2022 2:28pm
birds
denham
shark_bay
singing_honeyeater
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
July 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
But it sure posed beautifully for you, lovely shot.
July 26th, 2022
