Previous
Next
A Rainbow After The Squall P8017528 by merrelyn
213 / 365

A Rainbow After The Squall P8017528

It's been cold, wet and windy all day. We spent most of the afternoon playing cards with our friends in the large camp kitchen/dining area at the caravan park. Just after 4pm a really strong squall came through. The wind was gusting at over 100kph. We all dashed back to our vans to check our awnings. It was a battle to pack ours away in the wind and rain but we were not prepared to risk leaving it up. We'd no sooner packed it up and the sun broke through the clouds rewarding us with this beautiful rainbow over our caravan.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful rainbow capture.
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise