A Rainbow After The Squall P8017528

It's been cold, wet and windy all day. We spent most of the afternoon playing cards with our friends in the large camp kitchen/dining area at the caravan park. Just after 4pm a really strong squall came through. The wind was gusting at over 100kph. We all dashed back to our vans to check our awnings. It was a battle to pack ours away in the wind and rain but we were not prepared to risk leaving it up. We'd no sooner packed it up and the sun broke through the clouds rewarding us with this beautiful rainbow over our caravan.