The View From Eagle Bluff P8027538

Today we made the most of a break in the weather. The fun started with 10.30 coffee which continues until almost lunchtime. This was followed by an18 hole mini golf challenge. It was a lot of fun, but definitely not my forte. After getting back to the caravan park, Graham and I decided to drive out to Eagle Bluff while the weather held.



I was hoping to catch up on all of your amazing photos but the wifi has decided not to co-operate.