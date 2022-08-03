Previous
The Sun Came Out For A While DSC_3075 by merrelyn
215 / 365

The Sun Came Out For A While DSC_3075

This is the view from the end of the caravan park. It really hasn't been great weather for photography but when the sun came out for a short time I ducked down the road for a couple of shots.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful blue shades
August 3rd, 2022  
