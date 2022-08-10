Sign up
Previous
Next
221 / 365
Sepia Sunset P8107909
The clouds looked promising but tonight's sunset really didn't pop. It was quite muted and uninspiring so I tried a sepia edit.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3718
photos
202
followers
113
following
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th August 2022 5:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sepia
,
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
jetty
,
shoalwater
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful image, edit!
August 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely monotones.
August 10th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I love the tones.
August 10th, 2022
