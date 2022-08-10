Previous
Sepia Sunset P8107909 by merrelyn
221 / 365

Sepia Sunset P8107909

The clouds looked promising but tonight's sunset really didn't pop. It was quite muted and uninspiring so I tried a sepia edit.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image, edit!
August 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely monotones.
August 10th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I love the tones.
August 10th, 2022  
