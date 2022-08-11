Sign up
222 / 365
Making The Most Of Some Sunshine DSC_0767
I wasn't the only one enjoying a change in the weather.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3719
photos
203
followers
113
following
Photo Details
10
10
2
2
2
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th August 2022 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
lavender
,
butterflies
,
snails
,
ndao6
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up , those eyes and hairs are so detailed.
August 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up with wonderful details.
August 11th, 2022
