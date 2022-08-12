Sign up
223 / 365
Posing P8127951
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
5
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3720
photos
202
followers
113
following
61% complete
223
Views
13
5
2
365 - 2022
E-M1MarkII
12th August 2022 2:39pm
Tags
birds
,
new_holland_honeyeater
,
ndao6
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Excellent capture and details in the bird's feathers. This looks like a painting.
August 12th, 2022
narayani
Beautiful capture
August 12th, 2022
amyK
ace
Lovely bird; nicely detailed shot
August 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning bird, amazing colours and detail.
August 12th, 2022
Wylie
ace
He is indeed. a sweetie and lovely shot.
August 12th, 2022
