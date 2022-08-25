Sign up
236 / 365
I Love A Bit Of Gossip P8258576
The caravan is packed and tomorrow we're going camping for a few days. We won't have any wifi so I'll have to try to catch up when we get home.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3734
photos
201
followers
113
following
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
9
365 - 2022
E-M1MarkII
25th August 2022 4:47pm
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
sixws-133
,
ndao7
