Winter Cosmos P8248530 by merrelyn
Winter Cosmos P8248530

My cosmos sell sows and many seed germinate over Winter. The plants that grow are very stunted and only have a few flowers but they add a splash of colour. Those that germinate in the warmer months grow like triffids and many end up taller than me.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
August 24th, 2022  
