Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
235 / 365
Winter Cosmos P8248530
My cosmos sell sows and many seed germinate over Winter. The plants that grow are very stunted and only have a few flowers but they add a splash of colour. Those that germinate in the warmer months grow like triffids and many end up taller than me.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3733
photos
201
followers
113
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Latest from all albums
855
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th August 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
cosmos
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
August 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close