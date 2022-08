Another Walk In The Bush

This afternoon we wandered around the Wireless Hill Reserve to check out some more wildflowers. I was surprised at how much more advanced the flowers were in comparison to Kwinana (about half an our south).It's fabulous to have such areas of remnant bushland in the middle of suburbia.

Clockwise from top left

Swan River Myrtle

Milkmaids

Native bee in Geraldton Wax

Dancing Spider Orchid

Spider Orchid (not sure which one)

Cowslip Orchids