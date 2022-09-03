Sign up
It Doesn't Feel Like Spring DSC_1730
After a couple of lovely days, we're back to a cold, windy weekend. I was hoping for some bird shots at the point but the wind was so strong that I struggled to keep my camera still with my zoom lens extended.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
clouds
,
point_peron
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. It's getting near fall here but is still pretty hot now.
September 3rd, 2022
