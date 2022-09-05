Previous
Next
Shoot One Fly, Get One Free P9059581 by merrelyn
247 / 365

Shoot One Fly, Get One Free P9059581

September's theme is animals and flies are animals (non domestic at that) and I also managed to make it a six word story. That gives me a threefer.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Those certainly amplify your ability to take a tack-sharp photo! Lovely!
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise