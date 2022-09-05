Sign up
247 / 365
Shoot One Fly, Get One Free P9059581
September's theme is animals and flies are animals (non domestic at that) and I also managed to make it a six word story. That gives me a threefer.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3748
photos
200
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Tags
animals
,
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
flies
,
theme-animals
,
sixws-133
,
ndao7
Louise & Ken
Those certainly amplify your ability to take a tack-sharp photo! Lovely!
September 5th, 2022
