I Know, I'm A Bit Lopsided. DSC_2505 by merrelyn
I found this tiny little spider on an alstroemeria flower in the garden. It wasn't until I got both it and the flower inside that I noticed the difference in the length of the legs on each side of its body. The spider is less than 5mm wide (including its legs). Luckily it sat still while I took some shots and then I returned it to the garden.
We're off to our son's for dinner tonight and tomorrow we're going away in the caravan again.
We'll be doing some bush camping so I'll have limited connectivity while we're away.
narayani
He seems to be missing a couple of legs too?
October 7th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Like its colour
October 7th, 2022  
