281 / 365
The Breakaways DSC_3857
After almost 600kms of driving we reached our first campsite at the Breakaways. We managed a small campfire and spent a very pleasant evening chatting with other campers.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3788
photos
202
followers
115
following
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
275
864
276
277
278
279
280
281
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th October 2022 5:19pm
Tags
rocks
,
trees
,
the_breakaways
,
hyden_norseman_road
Louise & Ken
There are some incredible and fascinating looking Rock within that view! What a wonderful country you have to travel within!
October 9th, 2022
