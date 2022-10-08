Previous
The Breakaways DSC_3857 by merrelyn
281 / 365

The Breakaways DSC_3857

After almost 600kms of driving we reached our first campsite at the Breakaways. We managed a small campfire and spent a very pleasant evening chatting with other campers.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Louise & Ken
There are some incredible and fascinating looking Rock within that view! What a wonderful country you have to travel within!
October 9th, 2022  
