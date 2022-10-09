Previous
More Of The Breakaways PA091405 by merrelyn
More Of The Breakaways PA091405

After an early morning walk around the breakaways and a leisurely breakfast we made our way to Norseman. The four vans all needed some minor repairs after after almost 300kms of gravel roads but nothing that the boys couldn't fix.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

