282 / 365
More Of The Breakaways PA091405
After an early morning walk around the breakaways and a leisurely breakfast we made our way to Norseman. The four vans all needed some minor repairs after after almost 300kms of gravel roads but nothing that the boys couldn't fix.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3789
photos
202
followers
115
following
Tags
rocks
trees
the_breakaways
hyden_norseman_road
