Hey, You Chopped Off My Foot! PA101419

From Norseman we drove about 260km to Lucky Bay. It is a beautiful beachside camping ground set in natural bushland. We'll be at Lucky Bay for 3 nights but unfortunately the weather forecast is cold, wet and cloudy.

I was trying to catch some New Holland honeyeaters in another bush near our campsite, when this fellow landed beside me. He was a bit too close for my big lens, but I didn't have time to decrease the zoom. Unfortunately I chopped off his other foot.