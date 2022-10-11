Previous
Lucky Bay DSC_1832 by merrelyn
284 / 365

Lucky Bay DSC_1832

We made the most of a bit of blue sky and drove along the beautiful squeaky, white sand of Lucky Bay. The water is the most beautiful colour and we pretty well had the beach to ourselves.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Gorgeous!!
October 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this magical beach scene.
October 13th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
October 13th, 2022  
