We have started on the journey towards home.Today we travelled about 300kms to the small wheatbelt town of Dumbleyung. The town was made historically important in 1964 when

the late Donald Campbell broke the world water speed record on Dumbleyung Lake. The record was broken on 31 December, 1964 at 3:43pm, achieving the speed of 444.66km/h (276.3 mph). Donald Campbell died in 1967.