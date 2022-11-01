Previous
The Big And Queen Of Hearts DSC_3172 by merrelyn
305 / 365

The Big And Queen Of Hearts DSC_3172

I'm dabbling with Vikki's @summerfield One Week Only theme.
Today's prompt is opposites, so I give you my little Selangor Pewter King and Queen of Hearts and their reflections.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
They are so cute, lovely shot and reflections.
November 1st, 2022  
Taffy ace
I love the way you've presented this!
November 1st, 2022  
