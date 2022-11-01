Sign up
The Big And Queen Of Hearts DSC_3172
I'm dabbling with Vikki's
@summerfield
One Week Only theme.
Today's prompt is opposites, so I give you my little Selangor Pewter King and Queen of Hearts and their reflections.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
2
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3814
photos
202
followers
115
following
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2022
Taken
1st November 2022 9:00am
Tags
reflections
,
king
,
queen
,
pewter
,
opposites
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
Diana
ace
They are so cute, lovely shot and reflections.
November 1st, 2022
Taffy
ace
I love the way you've presented this!
November 1st, 2022
