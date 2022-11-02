Beyond Its Prime DSC_3347

Continuing on with Vikki's @summerfield One Week Only challenge, today's prompt was 100 ISO. (100 ISO, F8,105mm, 1/3 second)
I tried a few things during the day and a few more before going out to dinner to celebrate a friend's 80th birthday. I wasn't happy with any of them. As a last ditch effort at almost 10pm I pulled this rose out of a vase. As I put it down it fell apart so this is what you get.
Needles to say I'm shattered and I have another early start tomorrow to get the grandies organised and to school (a 30 minute drive) by 7.45.