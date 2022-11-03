Previous
Fruit Cocktail Anyone? DSC_3392 by merrelyn
307 / 365

Fruit Cocktail Anyone? DSC_3392

Continuing on with Vikki's @summerfield One Week Only challenge, today's prompt is window lighting.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Leli ace
Inst fav. Beautiful colours and set up. Well done.
November 3rd, 2022  
