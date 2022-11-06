Previous
Pearls And Old Lace DSC_4018 by merrelyn
310 / 365

Pearls And Old Lace DSC_4018

Thanks Vikki's @summerfield , I've thoroughly enjoyed participating in the One Week Only challenge. Today's prompt is roll credits. I thought this might have the makings of a murder mystery :)
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
summerfield ace
oh, yes, this is perfect! i like it. aces!

thanks again for playing along, merrelyn. we'll do it again soon!
November 6th, 2022  
