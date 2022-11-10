Previous
Nature's Lace DSC_3651 by merrelyn
314 / 365

Nature's Lace DSC_3651

It's been a busy day without much time for my camera. Luckily I keep a few of these skeleton cape gooseberries in my prop box so this one came out for a few minutes in the spotlight.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
They are so beautiful, lovely shot ant title.
November 10th, 2022  
